Exclusive! Huma Qureshi at Cannes 2026: Bringing my culture to Cannes felt special

Actor-producer Huma Qureshi spotlighted Indian craftsmanship at the French Riviera on Saturday during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. She adorned a plum-hued Banarasi saree with gold zari detailing and temple jewellery, a look she describes as a “statement”.

Huma Qureshi

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Speaking to us from Cannes, she reflects on how the saree carries deep meaning for her beyond fashion, saying, “Indian women look beautiful in a saree. It is a statement. It’s iconic, surreal and special. Cannes is such a beautiful place where fashion and cinema are celebrated at their finest. Bringing a part of my culture to the French Riviera felt special. Indian jewellery and craftsmenship are unmatched and unparalleled.”

Her overall approach to Cannes dressing, including the Gabriela Hearst black power suit she wore during her first appearance this year on Friday, she says, is intentional: “All my looks, everything chosen is understated and refined.”

Huma adds that beyond her fashion, she is equally mindful of the festival’s broader context, especially its cinematic focus. “I’ve said this jokingly before, this is the Cannes Film Festival and not the Met Gala. The idea is a clean, aesthetic, classic movie-star style. Of course, it’s about the fashion, but it’s not excessive and rather understated elegance, as opposed to shouting from the rooftops,” she says.Huma, back in the French Riviera, is most excited “about meeting excited people”.

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{{^usCountry}} “There’s so much going on. I’m excited for the screenings, the discussions, meeting different artistes, directors and producers and the bazaar. I love coming here; it feels like home, especially after Gangs of Wasseypur,” she gushes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There’s so much going on. I’m excited for the screenings, the discussions, meeting different artistes, directors and producers and the bazaar. I love coming here; it feels like home, especially after Gangs of Wasseypur,” she gushes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Her film Gangs of Wasseypur premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her film Gangs of Wasseypur premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012. {{/usCountry}}

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As for her next appearances on the carpet, Huma says she enjoys working with stylist Nikhil Mansata: “I’m not in that space where the clothes are wearing me as opposed to me wearing the clothes. That’s an important distinction in our heads.”

Her other stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi is also accompanying her, which Huma says has also helped her showcase her best at the festival.

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