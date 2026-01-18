Exclusive | Is Akshaye Khanna returning for Race 4? Producer Ramesh Taurani clears the air

Post Dhurandhar's success, buzz is at an all-time high around actor Akshaye Khanna's upcoming slate of films. His portrayal of Rehman Dakait and his iconic dance steps won him massive popularity, fueling constant speculation about what he will choose next. And the latest one suggests his return to the popular Race franchise. Ramesh Taurani (L) A still from Race (2008) (R)

The fourth instalment in the action-thriller franchise is currently in the works. And it was speculated that Akshaye and Saif Ali Khan, the original leads of Race, would return. However, it's not true.

Also read: Race 4: Sidharth Malhotra to join Saif Ali Khan? Angry netizens say ‘it’s official, will be a flop’

Producer Ramesh Taurani clarifies to HT City, "No, we have not approached Akshaye. There was no scope at all."Asked if there is a thought to somehow rework the plot to get him back, he maintains, "There is no thought about getting him. His character gets into an accident in the first movie, his track ended there, and it will remain at that."

When we mention if that means Sidharth Malhotra and Saif Ali Khan are confirmed to star, he refutes that as well, "No cast has been finalised till now. The work on the script is on."

Race 2 (2013) had roped in John Abraham as the antagonist, while Race 3 (2018) had removed Saif and brought in Salman Khan in the lead role.