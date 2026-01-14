Akshaye Khanna to return in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2? Actor set for brief shoot: Report

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is riding high on success after his recent release, Dhurandhar. His portrayal of Rehman Dakait struck a chord with audiences, with many viewers even believing that he overshadowed the film’s protagonist, Ranveer Singh. Ever since, fans have been eager to know whether Akshaye will return in the sequel, and if reports are to be believed, the actor is indeed set to be a part of it. Akshaye Khanna in a still from the Dhurandhar song Fa9la.

Akshaye Khanna to be a part of Dhurandhar 2? According to a report in Filmfare, the makers of Dhurandhar 2 already have the sequel in place and are currently fine-tuning it, with Akshaye set to return. Sources confirmed to the publication that Akshaye Khanna will be back on set for a short one-week shoot, aimed at expanding his character’s backstory and adding more layers to his role in the next chapter of the franchise.

In Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna plays Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait. His brief, impromptu dance to Flipperachi’s Fa9La in the film went viral on social media, with fans and content creators enthusiastically recreating the moment. Several clips featuring Akshaye’s performance also flooded the internet, earning him renewed popularity and widespread appreciation. Despite all the attention, the actor has remained unfazed by the spotlight. Although his character is killed by Ranveer Singh’s Hamza in the first part, fans are still hoping to see Akshaye make an appearance in the sequel.

About Dhurandhar’s success The spy action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in lead roles, along with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key parts. The film emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, collecting ₹1,296 crore and surpassing blockbusters such as SS Rajamouli’s RRR ( ₹1,230 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹1,215 crore), Pathaan ( ₹1,050 crore) and Jawan ( ₹1,100 crore).

The sequel will delve into the backstory of Ranveer Singh’s character and explore the aftermath of Rehman Dakait’s killing, as Hamza takes control of Lyari. The film’s end-credit scene also hinted at a brutal face-off between Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar 2. The sequel is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19 and will clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi.