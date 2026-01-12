Dhurandhar box office collection day 38: In its 6th week, Ranveer Singh film beats Prabhas' new release The Raja Saab
Dhurandhar box office collection has not just crossed ₹800 crore, but the Ranveer Singh film has also reclaimed its top spot at the Hindi box office.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 38: It has been a month and a week since Dhurandhar released in theatres. Since then, the Aditya Dhar film starring Ranveer Singh has broken every conceivable box office record. And yet, it refuses to slow down this long after its release. In its 6th weekend at the box office, Dhurandhar again saw a 70% jump in collections, out-earning even the Hindi version of the new release, The Raja Saab starring Prabhas.
Dhurandhar box office update
Dhurandhar closed its fifth week with domestic earnings of ₹51 crore net, taking its domestic haul close to ₹800 crore. Then, in its 6th weekend, the film added ₹15 crore more, taking its domestic haul to ₹805 crore net ( ₹967 crore gross). The film has also performed admirably overseas. Despite not getting a release in the Middle East, Dhurandhar has earned over $32 million in the international territories. This has taken its global collection to ₹1256 crore gross. Dhurandhar is the 4th-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, behind only Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.
Dhurandhar beats The Raja Saab
For five weeks, Dhurandhar remained the number one film at the domestic box office, beating all new releases, including even Avatar: Fire and Ash. However, in its sixth week, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab dethroned the Ranveer Singh film. The Raja Saab outearned Dhurandhar in all languages, but the Hindi dubbed version still fell short. On Sunday, Dhurandhar reclaimed the top spot at the Hindi box office. It’s earning of ₹6.15 crore was more than the ₹4.65 crore net earned by The Raja Saab’s Hindi version on the same day. Overall, The Raja Saab edged ahead with a collection of ₹19.10 crore, largely on the back of the Telugu version, which netted ₹14.20 crore.
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026.
