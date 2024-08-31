Race 4: Sidharth Malhotra to join Saif Ali Khan? Angry netizens say ‘it’s official, will be a flop’

One of the most exciting, successful and memorable releases in Saif Ali Khan’s filmography is the Race series. In 2008, he won hearts with the first part in the series, directed by Abbas–Mustan. Also starring Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, this neo-noir action crime film was no less than a roller-coaster ride full of twists and turns. In 2013, Saif returned with Race 2. This time, Deepika Padukone joined him along with John Abraham. But when Saif was replaced by Salman Khan in the spiritual successor Race 3 (2018), directed by Remo D'Souza, fans were heartbroken. Well, much to our delight, Saif is now returning to the series with Race 4. Sidharth Malhotra and Saif Ali Khan to join forces for Race 4

Yet again, Saif will be joined by an ensemble cast and rumours suggest that talks are currently on with Sidharth Malhotra. However, it isn’t clear as of now if Sidharth will be seen as a parallel lead to Saif or the antagonist. Well, soon after this news surfaced on the internet, fans celebrated Saif’s return to the franchise. In the comment section of one such paparazzi post on social media, an excited internet user shared, “Saif ke bina race adhuri hai 🔥❤️he is best racer”, whereas another fan wrote: “Race tu saif sir ke he the or rhy ge🙌.” But the same excitement was not expressed by netizens when they found out about Sidharth’s casting in Race 4.

Netizens react to rumours of Sidharth Malhotra's casting in Race 4

One angry social media user shared, “When Saif initially signed there was a chance to come out from the flop but now again it’s official will be flop!!!!”, whereas another movie buff opined, “Sidd is not fit for race series 👎🏻.” Requesting a recasting, another internet user stated: “saif is ok but sid ki jagha akhsy Khanna he hona chhiye tha”, while a comment read: “Please no 😭 Let Saif rule it and not Sid ruin it 🤌 Sid is a kid, race 4 needs class like Saif’s 🍷.”

We are not sure why, but fans seem convinced that Sidharth may not fit the bill. Well, maybe we should wait and watch if the actor manages to surprise the audience.