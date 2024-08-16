Saif Ali Khan Birthday Special: Pictures of the Nawab of Pataudi as a doting Abba to Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh

Apart from being a versatile actor, Saif Ali Khan is a doting husband to Kareena Kapoor Khan, a loving son to Sharmila Tagore and a brother to Soha and Saba Ali Khan. But most importantly, he is ‘The Quadfather’— a father to four beautiful children. He shares a special bond with each of his kids who absolutely adore their Abba. So today on Saif’s 54th birthday, let’s celebrate the endearing relationship he shares with daughter Sara Ali Khan and sons Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan through some of their cutest pictures together: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh

Kareena was right when she said: “Can you find a better looking gang of boys?” Saif looks handsome as ever as he spends quality time in this snap with his mini-mes Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh with Bebo behind the camera

Sara is Saif’s eldest child and his only daughter. Apart from being Leos, the father-daughter duo have tonnes in common. But the sweetest fact about them is that they are often partners in crime, as we can see in these stylish photos shared by Sara on Father’s Day this year

Internet users often claim that Ibrahim looks even more than Saif than the birthday boy himself! The resemblance is uncanny, which is why several of Saif’s fans are quite excited about Ibrahim’s acting debut. The strong gene game is on another level

Saif is close to all his children. But the special bond he shares with Taimur aka Tim Tim is something else entirely. Kareena once shared that Taimur is very much like his father, and also gets his sense of humour from daddy dearest. Well, this particular snap of Saif and Taimur admiring the youngest baby Khan fills our hearts with love. It was truly a memorable moment for the father and son

Coming to the youngest Pataudi prince, Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh. Bebo has often stated that Jeh looks like her and they have the same vibe. However, she had once revealed that Jeh gets his ‘naughtiness’ from Saif. This picture seems like proof of the same. How cute are they!

Saif is truly a blessed father to have four kids who cherish him. We wish The Quadfather a very happy birthday and hope he enjoys the day to the fullest with his doting family.