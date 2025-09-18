Exclusive| Is THIS the real reason behind Deepika Padukone's exit from Kalki 2898's sequel?

“Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works,” they added.

Thursday morning brought forth a shock for all Deepika Padukone fans. The makers of Kalki 2898AD, Vyjayanthi Movies announced on social media that they have decided to remove her from the sequel. They mentioned in their tweet, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways."

Now HT City has exclusively learnt the possible reason for the fallout. A source hints, “The sequel's shoot was planned for end of this year. However, Deepika's dates were given to her film with filmmaker Atlee instead. Both the films were supposed to be filming around the same time, and that has led to an issue between the producers and Deepika's team." Kalki's makers had a proper schedule in mind, and hence were in a fix.

We reached out to the production house for a comment, but our efforts weren't met with a response at the time of this story going live.