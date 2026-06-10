The rumours were right. Weeks after actor Krystle D’Souza’s social media posts and party appearances sparked speculation about a romance with Dubai-based entrepreneur AP, a luxury car collector and businessman who recently appeared on Desi Bling (yes, the same AP who was introduced on the show as Pamela “Pammi” Serena’s ex-boyfriend, and remains close friends with her), we have learnt that the two are indeed dating. Exclusive | It’s confirmed! Krystle D’Souza is dating AP

According to sources close to the couple, Krystle is dating Dubai-based entrepreneur AP, popularly known as ‘Desi Bling’.

“Krystle is dating AP. They’ve been together for a few months now and things are going really well between them,” shares a source, adding, “It’s still early for them to make an announcement, but they share a strong bond and are enjoying spending time together.

Interestingly, the buzz comes amid a noticeable increase in the actor’s trips to Dubai over the past few months. “She has been travelling there quite often. Krystle is in a very happy space personally. They are keeping things private for now, but the relationship is definitely going strong,” the source adds.

It all began when a party clip of Krystle with Desi Bling’s AP comes to light, sparking dating chatter. The actor later shares a photo in which she is seen holding a man’s hand, with the face hidden.

We reached out to Krystle for a comment but the actor remained unavailable till the time of going to press.