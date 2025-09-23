Exclusive| Janki Bodiwala on her first National Award win: This is huge, a dream come true

Actor Janki Bodiwala is on cloud nine as she received her first National Award for her role in Vash (2023) from President Droupadi Murmu. “This is huge! I can’t express it in words,” she says, her voice filled with emotion, adding, “For the last two days, my mind [has been] pacing back and forth about the biggest day of my life.” President Droupadi Murmu presenting actor Janki Bodiwala with her award

The day was made even more special by the presence of her loved ones. “My parents, my biggest cheerleaders, got to see me live. My entire team from the film Vash was also there as recipients for Best Regional Film, and of course, my favourite actor, the superstar himself, Shah Rukh Khan, was also being honoured the same day, at the same event. Bas mera toh ho gaya, all dreams coming true one after another.”

When it came to preparing for the ceremony, the 29-year-old admits she researched diligently, watching reels of previous ceremonies to understand the protocol and dress code. “I researched how my seniors dressed up for the ceremony and how the event proceeded,” she recounts. The actor ultimately received her award in a pastel-ivory anarkali suit, a choice she made just one day before the finale.

On the pressure to level up after winning the country's biggest award, Janki remains grounded. "When the awards were announced, I was elated when our film won in the regional category, as this was big for us," she recalls. "But when my name was announced, I couldn't believe it. For the longest time, it felt too good to be true. I didn't let that feeling get into my head until I was at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, and that's what I will continue to do. So there's no pressure, just a drive to get better with my next work."