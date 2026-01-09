Exclusive| Kartik Aaryan and mystery girl stayed in same hotel, different rooms

Ever since actor Kartik Aaryan's recently rumoured link-up with UK-based student, Karina Kubiliute, has surfaced, internet is buzzing with possibility of a new couple in town. Kartik Aaryan's recent Goa holiday has become the talk of the town

HT City did a bit of digging-in and have exclusively learnt that the two indeed stayed at the same hotel in Goa in the first week of January. But, there is a twist.

A source, wishing to stay anonymous, confirms, "Yes, Kartik and the other guest were guests at Goa's St Regis hotel at the same time earlier this week." Another source, confirming the same, adds, “The two stayed in different rooms.” Following this, HTCity reached out to the hotel management who refused to comment on the same, citing their privacy rules.