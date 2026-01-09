Exclusive| Kartik Aaryan and mystery girl stayed in same hotel, different rooms
Kartik Aaryan's Goa holiday has become topic of great interest for fans after he reportedly spent time with a UK teenager there
Ever since actor Kartik Aaryan's recently rumoured link-up with UK-based student, Karina Kubiliute, has surfaced, internet is buzzing with possibility of a new couple in town.
HT City did a bit of digging-in and have exclusively learnt that the two indeed stayed at the same hotel in Goa in the first week of January. But, there is a twist.
A source, wishing to stay anonymous, confirms, "Yes, Kartik and the other guest were guests at Goa's St Regis hotel at the same time earlier this week." Another source, confirming the same, adds, “The two stayed in different rooms.” Following this, HTCity reached out to the hotel management who refused to comment on the same, citing their privacy rules.
Earlier this week, Reddit exploded with speculation when both Kartik and Karina posted stories on instagram with the same beach and towels in the background. At the time, Kartik Aryan was following the teen on Instagram, however, he unfollowed her soon after.
Fans took on the task of finding out more about Karina, with various unconfirmed reports stating that she is an 18-year-old student of Lithuanian origin living in the UK. Some reports, however, cited her old social media posts to infer that she may be 17.
Soon, fans and netizens flocked to Karina's Instagram account, increasing her following by thousands. Her current follower count on Instagram is 28K.
Karina Reacts
While Kartik Aryan has maintained a complete silence on the matter, Karina addressed the sudden attention with changing her insta bio to “I don't know Kartik (sic)!” The sentence in the bio has since been removed.