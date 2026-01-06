Karina Kubiliute, the girl being linked to Kartik Aaryan, finally breaks silence and updates Insta bio. See pic

The rumors caught fire on Reddit, where eagle-eyed fans pointed out identical beach loungers, towel patterns, and even a specific volleyball court in the background of both their posts. Adding fuel to the fire, screenshots circulated, suggesting the two followed each other on Instagram before a "panic unfollow" took place as the chatter grew.

The New Year has kicked off with a whirlwind of speculation surrounding actor Kartik Aaryan . He found himself at the center of a viral storm after his Goa vacation photos appeared to mirror those of a UK-based student named Karina Kubiliute.

However, the "mystery girl" has now updated her Instagram bio to a blunt message: “I don’t know Kartik!”

This digital clarification comes amidst heavy trolling directed at the actor regarding the alleged age gap, with reports suggesting Karina is an 18-year-old student of Lithuanian descent currently studying in the UK. Kartik has stayed mum on the current buzz.