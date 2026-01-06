Edit Profile
    Karina Kubiliute, the girl being linked to Kartik Aaryan, finally breaks silence and updates Insta bio. See pic

    The mystery girl being linked to Kartik Aaryan, has updated her Instagram bio- and it has a Kartik connection.

    Published on: Jan 06, 2026 8:14 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    The New Year has kicked off with a whirlwind of speculation surrounding actor Kartik Aaryan. He found himself at the center of a viral storm after his Goa vacation photos appeared to mirror those of a UK-based student named Karina Kubiliute.

    Kartik Aaryan
    Kartik Aaryan

    The rumors caught fire on Reddit, where eagle-eyed fans pointed out identical beach loungers, towel patterns, and even a specific volleyball court in the background of both their posts. Adding fuel to the fire, screenshots circulated, suggesting the two followed each other on Instagram before a "panic unfollow" took place as the chatter grew.

    The latest Insta bio of Karina
    The latest Insta bio of Karina

    However, the "mystery girl" has now updated her Instagram bio to a blunt message: “I don’t know Kartik!”

    This digital clarification comes amidst heavy trolling directed at the actor regarding the alleged age gap, with reports suggesting Karina is an 18-year-old student of Lithuanian descent currently studying in the UK. Kartik has stayed mum on the current buzz.

