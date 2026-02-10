Exclusive| Kartik Aaryan's Delhi schedule of Naagzilla underway, here are the details

Kartik Aaryan fans had a treat lined up for them on Monday, when the actor was spotted at the Laxmi Nagar Metro Station in Delhi, filming for his next, Naagzilla. Videos went viral on social media in no time, and now we have learnt exclusive deets on what the team has been upto. Kartik Aaryan was spotted shooting at the Laxmi Nagar Metro Station on Monday.

A source tells HT City that the shoot has been happening in Delhi for four days now, “The Delhi schedule is likely to go on for more than a week from now, featuring Kartik. The locations filmed so far include Yamuna ghat ka kinara for a key scene, next was Sector 54 in Dwarka. Dilli Haat in Pitampura was also a primary location.”

The security, we hear further, is extremely tight on the sets of this Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial, and no phones are being allowed, too. Naagzilla is touted to be a trilogy, with Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain's production houses producing it.