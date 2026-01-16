Kartik Aaryan gives up ₹15 crore from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri fee after box office debacle: Report

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri failed to leave a mark at the box office. Now, a report has surfaced claiming that Kartik has foregone Rs. 15 crore from his fees for the film following its underwhelming performance. Sameer Vidwans’s romantic comedy film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM), released in theatres on Christmas.

Kartik Aaryan waives off his fees According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Kartik has taken a voluntary cut of ₹15 crores from his fee for Dharma Productions’ Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri after the film failed to perform at the box office.

Amid buzz that Kartik has distanced himself from Karan Johar and his talent agency DCAA (Dharma Collab Artists Agency), the report quoted reliable industry sources to shun the rumours, calling them “baseless”.

“In fact, Kartik extended a gesture of support towards his producer days after the film’s release by waiving off ₹15 crores from his fee,” read the report.

Previously, Kartik stood by his producers by waiving off a significant chunk of his remuneration after his film Shehzada underperformed at the box-office a few years ago. Shehzada was the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

In 2023, in an interview with ETimes, Kartik revealed why he returned his fees as an actor for Shehzada.

When asked if he had cut down his remuneration or was working on profit-share basis as a producer on Shehzada, Kartik said, “For this one. Initially, I was not onboard as a producer for Shehzada. At first, I had taken my fees and remuneration. And then there was a crisis. The film was going through a crisis and they needed somebody to step up. So I asked my producer then I gave up my money. That is how this whole thing, production and me becoming a co-producer came (into being)."

Asked if he returned his remuneration, the actor added, "Almost, almost. In a way, that resulted in lessening some burden off the film. I signed the film, when I had not even signed Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, so... both films were hand-in-hand. Thankfully, this one's (Shehzada) budget was not much but it is an action film so it needed some budget. And, there were certain issues we were facing at one point, because of which I had to give up (the remuneration).”

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Sameer Vidwans’s romantic comedy film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM), released in theatres on Christmas to mixed reviews. The film reunites Kartik and Ananya, who have previously worked together in the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Karan Johar under his production banner Dharma Productions.

According to a review by Hindustan Times, “TMMTMTTM is a scenic postcard with no message written on the back. You might stay for the warmth of the veterans, but you will leave still searching for the love the title promised”. The film performed poorly at the box office. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film minted over ₹32.95 crore in two weeks of its release.