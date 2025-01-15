Exclusive| Keerthy Suresh says husband Antony Thattil isn't used to ‘so much attention’ after their wedding

Actor Keerthy Suresh got married to Antony Thattil on December 11 last year. It’s been a month since the wedding and the couple is enjoying the marital bliss. Ask how life has changed since the big day and Keerthy Suresh says it’s been the same but also feels a bit different at the same time. “Honestly, nothing's changed much. It's pretty much the same for us. It's just that there's been a lot of attention and buzz that's been happening. I'm used to the attention, but Antony is not used to so much attention, so that's what is very different for him. But it's still a lot more attention than any normal day even for me.” Keerthy Suresh on first Pongal after wedding with Antony Thattil

However, it’s the mingling of the families that feels new to the actor and her husband. “The fact that families are married together in the process of marriage, is what is actually making this really different. There's not much changed between just the both of us as we have been together for a very long time, but this part where you're celebrating each other with your families and our families are talking to each other, these are the beautiful memories that we're creating after marriage,” she says.

The couple celebrated their first Pongal after marriage yesterday, and Keerthy is all excited about that: “This was the first Pongal after marriage, and it's even more special. When it is the first festival after your marriage, it is named with a prefix called Thala. So you say Thala Pongal, Thala Deepavali, and so this was thala Pongal for me and we both can't be happier. My first Christmas after marriage last month was with his family and now for Pongal, we went to my home in Trivandrum, and it's very special. So, this time it was proper family time.”

The actor adds, “Pongal is a very special festival because that's the first festival that falls after the New Year's and it's extremely beautiful because it is a celebration of harvest, a celebration of what the farmers do for us. Everything that's on our plates is because of what they do for us. It's a festival of gratitude. In the last few years, it's always been with my team members and my staff.”

She enjoys doing pongal paanai, and making the sweet dish called chakkara pongali. “You decorate the place, it's all colourful. You dress up all colourful, we play games and it's beautiful. The most striking memories are the Pongal releases. All those four days, it's always three to four films that release and you go and watch it either back-to-back on the same day or one film every day. That's the best part of Pongal.”

Keerthy has stepped into 2025 on a high with her wedding and her Bollywood debut with Baby John happening in December 2024. “2024 ending was great for me in terms of personal and professional life. 2025 has already kickstarted and I've gotten back to work already. I'm doing my dubbings, I'm signing new films, I'm hearing narrations for a lot of new films. I am excited to see what's going to be in my kitty in the next few months,’ she ends.