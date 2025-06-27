EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kemmu NOT approached for Brooklyn Nine Nine Indian remake; details of pilot episode inside

The American cop-comedy series Brooklyn Nine Nine, starring Andy Samberg, the late Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio and Chelsea Perretti, has become a cult classic over the years. And now, it is getting an adaptation in Hindi for the Indian audience. Kunal Kemmu; a still from Brooklyn Nine Nine

Recent reports stated that Rishab Seth, who has directed Dhoom Dhaam and the recently released Mistry, is going to be helming the show, but seems like it’s all a bit in the early stages. And now a source close to the development informs us, “The makers do have a strong desire to bring out the Indian adaptation, but it is at a very nascent stage. Nothing is signed or confirmed as of yet and they are still looking out for a platform.”

Reports also suggested that actor Kunal Kemmu has been approached to play the lead character, essayed by Andy in the original. However, that isn’t the case. “The casting of Kunal Kemmu is a complete rumour. His name has been discussed among the makers due to his impeccable comic timing, but he has not been a part of those discussions yet and nothing has been taken to him. The casting process is still a few months away,” the source shares, giving an important update on the show. “The writers have written a pilot episode and fleshed out the characters as per Indian setting, but it’s all a little early. Although, if all things go well, the show might hit the screens after a year,” the source says.

Brooklyn Nine Nine follows a group of cops in the 99th precinct in Brooklyn, New York, and their everyday antics as they solve cases with a hint of humour. The show has achieved cult following over the course of its six seasons run, and is often rewatched on TV and streaming.