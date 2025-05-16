Kunal Kemmu shares post on India-Pakistan tension, gets slammed by social media users: ‘Too little, too late’

As things slowly find their way back to normalcy following the high tension between India and Pakistan, actor Kunal Kemmu has come forward to express his anguish about the conflict, lauding India’s Operation Sindoor. But social media users are not amused and are slamming him for the late post. Also read: Anxious Alia Bhatt opens up on India-Pakistan tensions, thinks of 'soldiers who will never come home' on Mother's Day In his note, Kunal Kemmu lauded India’s successful Operation Sindoor, stressing that there is no place for terror in the world.

Kunal posts a note on Instagram

On Friday, Kunal, who hails from Srinagar, Kashmir, took to Instagram to share a note about the conflict. He said that things might be normal today, but "nothing can replace the loss of lives and the effect of the fear this has left on many”.

In his note, Kunal wrote, “Fear, heartbreak, anxiety, loss, victory, confusion, a sense of unity, a sense of division, a sense of anger, a sense of sorrow, a sense of power and a sense of powerlessness. A sense of valour, a sense of gratitude, a sense of numbness, a sense of realisation. Things slowly find their way back to normalcy or somewhere close to it. We went through testing times as individuals, as families and as a nation. We've been through some in the past and I'm sure we will go through more in the future. I say 'we' because even if this didn't directly affect most of us, it did still affect almost all of us. We all dealt with it in our own way”.

He added, “But nothing can replace the loss of lives and the effect of the fear this has left on many. Terror should not have a place in this world and the retaliatory response in the form of Operation Sindoor is what it deserves. I'm grateful as a citizen of India to the leaders of the nation and the might of its armed forces not just for protecting the people and the values of this nation but also showing the entire world that if we can bow our heads in respect we will not tolerate anyone stepping on them and that we possess the power and the resolve to crush the feet of those who threaten us or the lives of our families and fellow citizens”.

Kunal, who is married to Soha Ali Khan, concluded his post on a patriotic note, emphasising that he cannot tolerate any outsider attacking his country.

Social media users are calling out Kunal, saying his post comes across as "too little, too late". Many are questioning why he remained silent during the height of the tensions and is only speaking out now that things have calmed down.

One wrote, “Too little too late . Seems calculated due to backlash on Bollywood”, while another shared “You are too late sir”.

“News travels much more slowly in Mumbai perhaps,” one joked, with another chiming in, “He got up from his slumber”.

One comment read, “Unfollowing immediately. Finally they started crawling out”, with one questioning, ”It’s too late…why even post now?”

“I always had so much respect for you since I come from same place like you in Mumbai. But ppl aren't crazy enough to feel your emotions and acknowledge it now. It's already done and dusted. So Bollywood should be ashamed of them sometimes. No hard feelings for you will still watch your movies,” one wrote.

One social media user shared, “Now why is he even coming out and talking! Where were you when the situation was tensed! Now don’t talk crap be! U being Kashmiri pandit u can’t even talk about your land! Such a shame u are”.

“It's too late to wake up,” one wrote.

About India-Pakistan conflict

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated significantly following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people. The incident has sparked a diplomatic crisis. On May 7, Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. However, normalcy is gradually seeping in following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.