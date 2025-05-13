Anxious Alia Bhatt opens up on India-Pakistan tensions, thinks of 'soldiers who will never come home' on Mother's Day

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared her concerns about the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, revealing that the uncertainty is palpable and making her anxious. She hopes for a shift from tense silence to peaceful calm. On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram to react to the tensions between India and Pakistan.

Alia pens emotional note

On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram to react to the tensions between India and Pakistan, and the emotional upheaval she is going through. She also sent love to the parents of the soldiers, praising their strength in these trying times.

In her note, Alia began, “The last few nights have felt... different. There's a certain stillness in the air when a nation holds its breath. And over the past few days we've felt that stillness. That quiet anxiety. That pulse of tension that hums beneath every conversation, behind every news notification, around every dinner table. We have felt the weight of knowing that somewhere, out there in the mountains, our soldiers are awake, alert, and in danger”.

“While most of us are tucked into our homes, there are men and women standing in the dark, guarding our sleep with theirs. With their lives. And that reality... it does something to you. Because you realise this isn't just bravery. It's a sacrifice. And behind every uniform is a mother who hasn't slept either. A mother who knows her child is facing a night not of lullabies, but of uncertainty. Of tension. Of silence that can shatter in an instant,” she added.

Alia revealed that she spent Mother's Day on Sunday thinking of mothers who raised soldiers who sacrificed their lives. She paid tribute to the soldiers who didn't return home, expressing gratitude and condolences to their families.

Alia continued, “On Sunday, we celebrated Mother's Day. And while flowers were being handed out and hugs were exchanged, I couldn't help but think of the mothers who raised heroes and carry that quiet pride with just a little more steel in their spine. We mourn the lives that have been lost, soldiers who will never come home, whose names are now etched in the soul of this country. May their families find strength in the nation's gratitude”.

The mother of one also shared a heartfelt message, hoping for peace and sending love to parents who pray and hold back tears for their children who serve the nation. Alia shared, “So tonight, and every night forward, we hope for less silence born of tension, and more silence born of peace. And send love to every parent out there holding prayers, holding back tears. Because your strength moves this nation more than you'll ever know. We stand together. For our protectors. For India”.

About India-Pakistan conflict

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated significantly following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people. The incident has sparked a diplomatic crisis. On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. However, normalcy is gradually seeping in following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.