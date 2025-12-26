Exclusive | Lee Je Hoon : Indian films uplift me

He adds that the evolution of the character’s emotional graph on screen translated off screen as well. “Those changes naturally carried over to me as an actor as well. They deepened not only my portrayal of the character, but also my overall perspective and approach toward the series itself. When I first met Kim Do-gi in 2021, he was a character whose inner wounds and anger had notyet healed. He felt quite defensive and rough around the edges. As the seasons progressed, however, those emotions gradually began to heal, and I think he became much more stable. Rather than standing alone, he slowly learned to rely on Rainbow Taxi, building trust and strong bonds within the team, and that process ultimately made Kim Do-gi a stronger person.”

“What drew me most to this project and to Kim Do-gi was that, beyond the cathartic thrill of the genre, the story confronts real issues in our society head-on. It’s not a simple clash between good and evil; instead, it constantly asks the question, ‘Why does Rainbow Taxi have no choice but to make these decisions?’ That question was incredibly compelling to me. As the series continued, I felt a growing sense of responsibility and found myself thinking more deeply about how to portray the character with sincerity and care.”

Taking the wheel once again as vigilante driver Kim Do Gi, Lee Je Hoon led SBS’s Taxi Driver 3 to become one of the most-watched K-dramas of the season. The action thriller revolves around a taxi company that offers a “luxury service” — delivering revenge against criminals who have escaped the law. A fan favourite since its premiere in 2021, the series continues to resonate with viewers for tackling issues such as trafficking, bullying, and corruption through a slick yet emotionally taut narrative. Despite its intensity, Lee says the show offers a sense of liberation — both for its characters and its audience.

The time-travel thriller Signal (2016) first introduced the actor to global audiences. A fan favourite, the show was adapted in India as Gyraah Gyraah. In an exclusive interview with HTCity, Lee Je Hoon expressed his openness to exploring opportunities in India.“When I was younger, I watched a lot of Indian films, and remember laughing a great deal and naturally feeling uplifted by them. Because of that, when I think of Indian cinema, the first thing that comes to mind is its bright and positive energy. If I were ever given the opportunity to take part in an Indian project, I would love to be involved in a film that carries that uniquely uplifting spirit — something that leaves audiences feeling lighter and happier after watching it.”

Lee’s career began with appearances in several student and independent works while he was still studying. That early hunger to act led to a fearlessness in choice and storytelling — from the queer short Just Friends? to Bleak Night and Architecture 101. The success of Signal was followed by varied outings such as Tomorrow With You (2017), Anarchist From Colony, Move to Heaven (2021), the hit Taxi Driver franchise, and Chief Detective 1958, showcasing his range and consistency. An open mind and a fearless approach to his craft remain the primary drivers behind his creative decisions. “There are countless themes and subjects I would like to explore in the future. If given the opportunity, I want to approach any story with an open mind—so long as there are people who trust me and are willing to entrust me with the role. I am confident that a rise in popularity will not change the way I choose my projects. Just as I have always done, I will continue to prioritize the story, the characters, and the message a work conveys. No matter the project, if it is a story I can approach with sincerity, I will give it my very best.”

Known for playing characters often caught at the intersection of rage, justice, and morality, the 41-year-old says he is instinctively drawn to such roles. “When choosing a project, the themes I am personally interested in at that moment tend to naturally influence my decisions. I often keep up with the news and social affairs, and the questions and emotions that arise from those stories become important criteria for me when selecting a role. I don’t see the characters I’ve played as simply moral or righteous figures. Rather, I believe they are people who strive, in their own ways, to uphold the values they believe are right. Depending on each character’s personality and beliefs, they make different choices along that journey. Portraying such diverse characters has led me to reflect on the values I find important in my own life, and ultimately, those reflections have become a meaningful source of personal growth for me.”

“Sincerity” as a working philosophy “Sincere” is how he chooses to describe himself as an actor. “I tend to put care into everything I do, even the parts that aren’t visible, and I’ve found that this approach often leads to good results in the end. I think I’m someone who doesn’t want to overlook even the smallest details.” There is a distinctive rhythm to his performances, shaped as much by restraint as by intent. Lee admits that he embarks on a creative journey alongside his characters.

Immersing fully — and letting go “When I act, I try to set my own self aside and fully immerse myself in the character. There are moments when truly feeling the emotions of a character who stands on the edge can be difficult and emotionally demanding. Of course, there are happy moments as well, but there are also times when I have to genuinely carry fear, sadness, and anger all at once. Those moments can feel heavy, but at the same time, they are what challenge and stimulate me as an actor. Learning how to experience these emotions while exercising restraint, and then expressing them through performance, always feels like a new challenge.

“When a project comes to an end, I often feel a sense of relief, as if I have completed another demanding journey. At the same time, it is also bittersweet to let go of a character I have lived as for so long. Repeating this process over and over is how I believe I continue to grow, one step at a time,” he says.

No room for complacency in a global spotlight Expanding his repertoire beyond acting into production, Lee acknowledges the importance of a thriving and creatively expansive ecosystem, particularly as Korean content continues to gain global ground. “As an actor, I am truly grateful for the growing interest and attention Korean content has been receiving recently, and it still feels quite remarkable to me. At the same time, I believe that for this global interest to continue rather than remain a passing trend, Korean content itself must retain its strength and continue to evolve. I am also aware that this process is becoming increasingly challenging in reality. That is why I think it is essential to create an environment where new creators can emerge and fresh, compelling stories can continue to be told. As an actor, I often find myself thinking deeply about what role I can play in supporting and contributing to that kind of ecosystem.”

A return to romance — and unexplored roles Looking ahead, he admits he would like to return to romance. “I feel that there are still so many sides of myself and so many types of characters I haven’t yet had the chance to show. Personally, I think it has been quite some time since I last explored the romance genre, so I would love to take on a romance project again in the near future. I also haven’t had many opportunities to play characters in professional roles, and that is something I would really like to explore as well—portraying a professional character and delving into that world through acting.”

No coffee, full focus As the conversation shifts to the physical demands of his work, Lee speaks candidly about the discipline and small sacrifices that help him stay focused on set, including giving up one of his simplest pleasures during demanding shoots.“During filming, I stay very focused, so I don’t usually feel the physical strain too strongly in the moment. Instead, I make sure to rest as much as possible during travel time or at night. Because of that, I also tend to cut back on things I enjoy, like coffee, while filming. During the shoot for Taxi Driver 3, I didn’t drink coffee at all—and I still remember how exceptionally good that first cup tasted once filming was over.”

The actor will next be seen in the highly anticipated second season of Signal. Taxi Driver 3 is streaming on Viki Rakuten.