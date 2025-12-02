Exclusive| Major Mohit Sharma's brother on CBFC allowing Dhurandhar's release: Film could've been shown to parents too

Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film Dhurandhar ran into legal trouble a few days ago, with parents of late Major Mohit Sharma petitioning the Delhi High Court for a stay on the Ranveer Singh-starrer. On Monday, the Court directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider the objections raised by Major’s family and, if necessary, consult the Indian Army before granting clearance. On Tuesday, the board gave a green signal to the film, calling it a work of fiction. Ranveer Singh, Major Mohit Sharma

Speaking to HT City, the late officer’s brother, Madhur Sharma now says, “I am sure they’ve followed the process and they were very quick to take a decision, which is good. We don’t know what data CBFC has relied on but I am sure they have done their due diligence. They have said that it is a work of fiction so I hope that a disclaimer will be duly added.”

Madhur, however, adds that they could have taken the parents’ concern into consideration. “I just feel that a screening could have been organised for the parents so that any misconceptions floating on social media could have been clarified. People who have lived their entire life with him are in a better position to tell if anything in the film replicates his life, rather than someone outside the ecosystem.”

About the family's next steps, he says, "I am yet to speak to the lawyers… whether we should file a rejoinder...let's see."

Social media comparisons between Major Mohit Sharma’s life and Ranveer Singh’s character in Dhurandhar intensified after the trailer’s release. Many tweeted, including Madhur, asking for a public clarification.

To those questioning why the petition was filed despite Dhar’s denial, Madhur says the timelines explain it: “There is a 36–48 hour difference between my tweet and Aditya Dhar’s reply. The petition was filed during that time.”

He maintains the family is only seeking acknowledgement. “There is no benefit the parents are looking for. We want people to take a sympathetic, empathetic perspective. This is not just for us but for every family that has lost a son (in military operations) We just want due diligence. If the film is based on him, just say, ‘Sorry, we didn’t inform you.’ If not, say the hype is untrue.”