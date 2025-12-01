Exclusive| Major Mohit Sharma's brother breaks silence on Dhurandhar controversy: Parents not looking for any benefit

Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film Dhurandhar has run into legal trouble, with parents of late Major Mohit Sharma petitioning the Delhi High Court for a stay on the Ranveer Singh-starrer. The family alleges the film draws from the life of the decorated officer without any consent. Ranveer Singh, Major Mohit Sharma

Major Mohit Sharma of 1 Para (SF), who was killed in action in 2009 and posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra the following year, remains an iconic figure within the Special Forces and among Army aspirants.

The central question now is why the family believes the film mirrors his story. Dhar had earlier denied any similarity while responding to a post by the officer’s brother, Madhur Sharma. But speaking to HT City now, Madhur, who is currently abroad, says online chatter raised concerns. “Ever since the film was announced, there is a lot of information on social media suggesting it is based on my brother. Reputed media channels and influencers with millions of followers have drawn correlations. We just want the producers to clarify and tell us the reality,” he says.

Represented by advocates Roopenshu Pratap Singh and Manish Sharmaa of Samaanta Law Firm, Major Sharma’s parents — 77-year-old Sushila Sharma and 75-year-old Rajendra Prasad Sharma — filed a writ petition on November 28. The matter came up before Justice Sachin Datta on December 1. The petition alleges the filmmakers have used their son’s life as a “commercial commodity” without the family’s permission or the Army’s sanction. According to Bar and Bench, they have said that this violates the family’s privacy rights under Article 21 and raises national-security concerns, claiming the depiction of Special Forces tactics could reveal sensitive information.