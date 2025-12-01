Exclusive| Major Mohit Sharma's brother breaks silence on Dhurandhar controversy: Parents not looking for any benefit
Amid the furore raging over Ranveer Singh's character in Dhurandhar, HT City talks to Major Mohit Sharma's brother Madhur about the family moving court.
Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film Dhurandhar has run into legal trouble, with parents of late Major Mohit Sharma petitioning the Delhi High Court for a stay on the Ranveer Singh-starrer. The family alleges the film draws from the life of the decorated officer without any consent.
Major Mohit Sharma of 1 Para (SF), who was killed in action in 2009 and posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra the following year, remains an iconic figure within the Special Forces and among Army aspirants.
The central question now is why the family believes the film mirrors his story. Dhar had earlier denied any similarity while responding to a post by the officer’s brother, Madhur Sharma. But speaking to HT City now, Madhur, who is currently abroad, says online chatter raised concerns. “Ever since the film was announced, there is a lot of information on social media suggesting it is based on my brother. Reputed media channels and influencers with millions of followers have drawn correlations. We just want the producers to clarify and tell us the reality,” he says.
Represented by advocates Roopenshu Pratap Singh and Manish Sharmaa of Samaanta Law Firm, Major Sharma’s parents — 77-year-old Sushila Sharma and 75-year-old Rajendra Prasad Sharma — filed a writ petition on November 28. The matter came up before Justice Sachin Datta on December 1. The petition alleges the filmmakers have used their son’s life as a “commercial commodity” without the family’s permission or the Army’s sanction. According to Bar and Bench, they have said that this violates the family’s privacy rights under Article 21 and raises national-security concerns, claiming the depiction of Special Forces tactics could reveal sensitive information.
Social media comparisons intensified after the trailer’s release. Many tweeted, including Madhur, asking for a public clarification. To those questioning why the petition was filed despite Dhar’s denial, Madhur says the timelines explain it: “There is a 36–48 hour difference between my tweet and Aditya Dhar’s reply. The petition was filed during that time.”
He maintains the family is only seeking acknowledgement. “There is no benefit the parents are looking for. We want people to take a sympathetic, empathetic perspective. This is not just for us but for every family that has lost a son (in military operations) We just want due diligence. If the film is based on him, just say, ‘Sorry ma’am, we didn’t inform you.’ If not, say the hype is untrue."
Madhur adds that the family is not opposed to a film on the officer, “We would be proud if a film is made on him. Even in 2021, a film was announced and we supported the producers. He has left a legacy, and it should live on.”
Dhurandhar, a spy thriller, is set for a release theatrically on December 5, and also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun. While the Delhi High Court did not issue a stay order on the film’s release, it directed the CBFC to expedite its certification process and carefully consider the objections raised by Major Mohit Sharma’s parents. The court disposed of the petition with instructions that the board take the family’s concerns into account and, if necessary, consult the Indian Army for a further review before granting clearance.