Dhurandhar: Delhi HC asks CBFC to consider Major Sharma’s parents objections before release

The Delhi high court on Monday directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider the objections of parents of Ashoka Chakra awardee late Major Mohit Sharma before granting a certificate for the release of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. Ashoka Chakra awardee late Major Mohit Sharma lost his life during a counter-terrorism operation in Kupwara in 2009. (Aditya Dhar | X account)

The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar, will release in theatres on Friday. Sharma lost his life during a counter-terrorism operation in Kupwara in 2009.

A bench of justice Sachin Datta issued the same while dealing with a petition filed by Sharma’s parents to stay the movie’s release, asserting that the film, based on its trailers and promotional interviews, is widely perceived as depicting the life, persona, operations, and martyrdom of their son, yet it has been made without their consent or the requisite approvals from the Indian Army.

This was after Centre and CBFC’s lawyer Ashish Dixit submitted that it was yet to grant a certificate to the producer, and the producer had clarified to the board that the movie was not based on a biopic. He further submitted that there was a likelihood for the board to refer the movie to the Indian army for its necessary approvals. Dixit also added that the committee, as of now, had not found that the movie was based on an individual’s life.

However, the producer Jio’s lawyer Saurabh Kirpal clarified that the movie was not a biopic, but a fiction and was not at all based on Sharma’s life.

“It is not concerned to him (Sharma). There is no connection. It is based on entirely different people,” Kirpal said.

He further noted that although Sharma died in a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu, the film was set against a Pakistan backdrop and depicted the Karachi underworld. The senior lawyer added that the CBFC had also recommended certain cuts.

Considering the contentions, the court disposed of the petition while also directing CBFC to refer the movie to the Indian army for necessary approvals, if it deemed appropriate.

“The petition is disposed of with a direction that the CBFC will consider all the aspects of the matter, including the concerns of the petitioner, before granting certification. If the CBFC considers it relevant to refer the matter to the Indian army for necessary approvals, they should do that too. Let the exercise be completed by the CBFC as expeditiously as possible,” the court said in the order.

The petition had also stated that certain missions conducted by the late major included undercover operations and human intelligence-based interventions that remain classified in nature, and any cinematic representation loosely based on such operations can reveal patterns, methods that are sensitive to national security.

The movie’s release without clearance, consultation or oversight, the parents in their petition had argued, may provide adversaries with narratives that can fuel propaganda, retaliation or targeted threats.