Major Mohit Sharma’s parents move Delhi HC to stop release of Dhurandhar

New Delhi: Ashoka Chakra awardee late Major Mohit Sharma’s parents have moved the Delhi high court seeking a stay on the release of the film Dhurandhar. The Ranveer Singh starrer, directed by Aditya Dhar, is slated for release on December 5.

Major Sharma lost his life during a counter-terrorism operation in Kupwara in 2009.

The parents’ petition said that the film — based on its trailers and promotional interviews — is widely perceived as depicting the life, persona, operations and martyrdom of their son, yet has been made without their consent or the requisite approvals from the Indian Army.

Such depiction, without their authorisation, they argued, violates their right to privacy, dignity, reputation and the posthumous personality rights of the martyr under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

“The legacy of a decorated martyr cannot be commercially exploited, fictionalised, distorted, or portrayed without the informed consent of his immediate family, nor without adherence to the constitutional and legal obligations relating to dignity, privacy, and reputation—rights which continue to subsist even after the death of the individual,” the petition said.

The petition also said that certain missions conducted by the late major included undercover operations and human intelligence-based interventions that remain classified, and that any cinematic representation loosely based on such operations can reveal patterns and methods that are sensitive to national security.

The parents have argued that the movie’s release without clearance, consultation or oversight, may provide adversaries with narratives that can fuel propaganda, retaliation or targeted threats.

“Any misrepresentation or sensationalisation of his operations in the film Dhurandhar may elevate the threat perception against the Petitioners, who presently remain unprotected and live in a civilian residential neighbourhood,” the petition added.