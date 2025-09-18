Exclusive | Manushi Chhillar finishes her look test for Dinesh Vijan's next, goes on floors in October 2025?

Recently, HT has exclusively revealed that Manushi Chhillar has skipped signing Awarapan 2 for another big film. A close source to the project revealed, “Manushi was approached by the makers to play the female lead in the sequel but she didn't take up the project as she is currently in talks for another big film and has a jam-packed schedule ahead hence the makers considered casting Disha Patani opposite Emraan Hashmi.” Manushi was recently seen in Tehran and Maalik.

When contacted Manushi and her spokesperson, they both remained unavailable for comment.

And now, HT has learned that Manushi has been roped in for Dinesh Vijan's next. “The actress has signed Dinesh Vijan's next for which actress has finished her look test. The film is expected to go on floors in October 2025 and will wrap it around January 2026.” the source added. However, the other details on the film is still underwraps.

Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar of Filmistaan (2014) and Jawani Jaaneman (2020) fame. The film is backed by Mukesh Bhatt and is touted to be an intense love story set in the backdrop of the underworld like the original one. It starred Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.