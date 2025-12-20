Exclusive: Nora Fatehi gets into a road accident, suffers concussion as drunk driver rammed into her car; details inside

Nora Fatehi met with an unfortunate incident as she was heading for her appearance at American DJ David Guetta's concert in Mumbai. We have exclusively learnt that the actor-performer was on her way to the venue of the concert when she got into a road accident, which left her with a concussion. Nora Fatehi got into an accident today

Sharing details of the incident, an insider source tells us, “Nora Fatehi was involved in an unfortunate car accident, while on her way to the Sunburn Festival for her scheduled appearance with David Guetta, as a drunk driver rammed into her car. Her team immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital where the doctors conducted a CT scan to rule out hemorrhagic injury or internal bleeding. Doctors confirmed Nora has sustained a slight concussion from the impact.”

The source further added, “Despite medical advice to rest, Nora insisted on returning to work and fulfilling her professional commitments, and made her scheduled appearance at Sunburn 2025 tonight.” We have also got our hand at a picture of Nora's car post the accident.