Exclusive: Nora Fatehi gets into a road accident, suffers concussion as drunk driver rammed into her car; details inside
We have learnt that actor-performer Nora Fatehi was on her way to David Guetta's concert in Mumbai when her car got into a collision
Nora Fatehi met with an unfortunate incident as she was heading for her appearance at American DJ David Guetta's concert in Mumbai. We have exclusively learnt that the actor-performer was on her way to the venue of the concert when she got into a road accident, which left her with a concussion.
Sharing details of the incident, an insider source tells us, “Nora Fatehi was involved in an unfortunate car accident, while on her way to the Sunburn Festival for her scheduled appearance with David Guetta, as a drunk driver rammed into her car. Her team immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital where the doctors conducted a CT scan to rule out hemorrhagic injury or internal bleeding. Doctors confirmed Nora has sustained a slight concussion from the impact.”
The source further added, “Despite medical advice to rest, Nora insisted on returning to work and fulfilling her professional commitments, and made her scheduled appearance at Sunburn 2025 tonight.” We have also got our hand at a picture of Nora's car post the accident.
We had exclusively reported that Nora will be joining David Guetta on stage tonight at his concert to share a tease of her next international single, which sees her collaborating with him and American singer Ciara. A source had told told us, “The artiste is going to tease her next global single which sees David Guetta and American singer Ciara collaborating, and Nora has given vocals to it.”
Nora recently made her US TV debut at the late night show, The Jimmy Fallon Show as she performed her song What Do I Know? (Just a Girl) with Jamaican singer Shenseea there. Along with her music, Nora also has a couple of projects in the work on the acting front as well. She is making her way down South as she stars in the horror film Kanchana 4 and KD: The Devil. This year, Nora’s project included Be Happy, Uff Yeh Siyappa and the web series The Royals opposite Ishaan Khatter.