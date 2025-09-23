David Guetta to headline Sunburn 2025 with MONOLITH tour debut in Mumbai

The big reveal is finally here! Two-time Grammy Award-winning global dance music icon David Guetta has been announced as the first headliner for Sunburn Festival 2025, set to take over Mumbai on December 20. With the festival’s futuristic theme Beyond Reality, fans can expect an immersive celebration and the biggest names from the EDM universe.

For Guetta, it’s a return to one of his most passionate fanbases. The French producer and DJ, known for chart-toppers like Man in Finance and Supernova Love, has shared a long history with Indian audiences. From his unforgettable closing set at Sunburn 2015 with the anthem Titanium, to his #Guetta4Good charity tour in 2017 that raised funds for underprivileged children, Guetta’s bond with Sunburn fans has only deepened over the years.

This year, he arrives with his MONOLITH tour, which has already taken over some of the world’s largest stadiums. The India debut promises to turn the Sunburn stage itself into a larger-than-life installation, making it one of the most ambitious performances in the festival’s 18-year history.

About Sunburn 2025 Launched in 2007, Sunburn has grown into Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival and a global lifestyle brand. From bringing international icons to nurturing India’s homegrown EDM scene, it has positioned the country as a prime destination for dance music tourism.

Now, with its first-ever edition in Mumbai, happening on 19, 20 and 21 December, Sunburn Festival 2025 is set to raise the bar even higher. Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the tickets are now live on the BookMyShow website. Across three days, fans can look forward to world-class headliners, curated lounges, immersive brand zones, gourmet experiences, and a celebration of music and culture under one sky.