Exclusive: Nora Fatehi to join David Guetta on stage, set to tease new global single

David Guetta is bringing his Monolith Show to India and is scheduled to perform at the festival on December 20. It marks his return to the subcontinent after eight years as he last performed in India in a four-city tour in 2017. And now Nora Fatehi is also going to be a part of it.

Actor-performer Nora Fatehi is currently expanding her professional portfolio with international projects, with focus on her musical career. Now we have learnt that she is set to add another song to that list. And the first tease of it will be made with global artiste David Guetta at the Sunburn Music Festival, with whom she has also collaborated for the song.

An insider source tells us, "Nora is going to make an appearance at David Guetta's show at Sunburn, and it isn't just another appearance but for a bigger purpose. The artiste is currently rising in the international music scene and is on a professional roll. At the concert, she is going to tease her next global single which sees David Guetta and American singer Ciara collaborating. Nora has given her vocals to the song.”

The new single marks a big team up between Nora, David and Ciara, and it adds to Nora's list of international collaborations which have Snake with Jason Derulo, Oh Mama TETEMA! and What Do I Know? (Just a Girl) with Jamaican singer Shenseea. Nora even performed the latter recently as she made her US TV debut at the late night show, The Jimmy Fallon Show. She also gave a performance at the UNTOLD Dubai international music festival.