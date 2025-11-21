Exclusive | Paresh Rawal reveals Hera Pheri 3's shoot hasn't started yet

Filmmaker Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3 is being awaited by fans ever since it was announced, marking the return of its leading actors of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The makers had also teased fans with pictures from the sets, with the three actors in the frame. While we await an update on the film from the makers, Paresh has revealed where the production stands.
Paresh, who played the role of Ganpatrao Apte, was part of the third film since it's announcement, but later he publically informed fans about exiting the project. This had led to ripples of concern amongst the fans with everyone contemplating if the film will be made or not. However, the actor eventually came back on board, much to the delight of the fans.
While talking to HTCity recently, when asked where the film's shooting has reached, he tells us, "The shooting hasn't started yet. It will start some time next year." When further prodded hopefully that this means all is well in the production, the veteran actor teases in his penchant style and says, “I suppose!”
When Paresh Rawal re-joined the cast
When Paresh Rawal announced his exit via a tweet, fans expressed their disappointment. His co-star Akshay Kumar, who also serves as a producer of this film has also reportedly sent a legal notice to the actor, since Paresh had already taken the signing amount. However, everything came back on track when the veteran star, synonymous to his character, confirmed his return and denied any controversy in the whole matter.
Speaking with Himanshu Mehta on his podcast, Paresh had said, "Nahi controversy kuch nahi hai (There’s no controversy). I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility toward the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can’t take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko do (Work hard and give them the film). So I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin (Everyone should come together, work hard). It is all resolved now.”