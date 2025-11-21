Exclusive | Paresh Rawal reveals Hera Pheri 3's shoot hasn't started yet

Filmmaker Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3 is being awaited by fans ever since it was announced, marking the return of its leading actors of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The makers had also teased fans with pictures from the sets, with the three actors in the frame. While we await an update on the film from the makers, Paresh has revealed where the production stands. Paresh Rawal will resume the role of Baburao in Hera Pheri 3

Paresh, who played the role of Ganpatrao Apte, was part of the third film since it's announcement, but later he publically informed fans about exiting the project. This had led to ripples of concern amongst the fans with everyone contemplating if the film will be made or not. However, the actor eventually came back on board, much to the delight of the fans.

While talking to HTCity recently, when asked where the film's shooting has reached, he tells us, "The shooting hasn't started yet. It will start some time next year." When further prodded hopefully that this means all is well in the production, the veteran actor teases in his penchant style and says, “I suppose!”