Exclusive| Will Parineeti Chopra join Priyanka Chopra at cousin Siddharth Chopra's wedding? Here’s the answer

Actor Parineeti Chopra will attend cousin Siddharth Chopra's wedding on February 7, dismissing rumours about her absence from earlier ceremonies.
Actor Parineeti Chopra's absence from cousin brother Siddharth Chopra's pre-wedding ceremonies has led to unverified chatter doing the rounds. Various speculation as to why she was not present spread like wildfire, but HT City now brings you an update which will shut down all such rumours.
Our source tells us she is family and of course not going to miss such a big family event, “She will attend it tomorrow i.e. February 7, and husband Raghav Chadha is also expected to be there. Parineeti has been shooting for her next film, which is why she couldn't attend the previous ceremonies.”
Siddharth, Priyanka Chopra's brother, is tying the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya. She has flown down to Mumbai to be a part of his big day, attending all the ceremonies such as Mata Ki Chowki and haldi along with mom Madhu Chopra and the rest of the clan.