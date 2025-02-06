Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Exclusive| Will Parineeti Chopra join Priyanka Chopra at cousin Siddharth Chopra's wedding? Here’s the answer

ByRishabh Suri
Feb 06, 2025 12:08 PM IST

Actor Parineeti Chopra will attend cousin Siddharth Chopra's wedding on February 7, dismissing rumours about her absence from earlier ceremonies. 

Actor Parineeti Chopra's absence from cousin brother Siddharth Chopra's pre-wedding ceremonies has led to unverified chatter doing the rounds. Various speculation as to why she was not present spread like wildfire, but HT City now brings you an update which will shut down all such rumours.

Parineeti Chopra is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Siddharth Chopra
Parineeti Chopra is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Siddharth Chopra

Also read: Parineeti Chopra says Raghav Chadha is ‘gift from God’ after his sweet birthday post for her; Priyanka Chopra wishes too

Our source tells us she is family and of course not going to miss such a big family event, “She will attend it tomorrow i.e. February 7, and husband Raghav Chadha is also expected to be there. Parineeti has been shooting for her next film, which is why she couldn't attend the previous ceremonies.”

Siddharth, Priyanka Chopra's brother, is tying the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya. She has flown down to Mumbai to be a part of his big day, attending all the ceremonies such as Mata Ki Chowki and haldi along with mom Madhu Chopra and the rest of the clan.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On