Exclusive | Pavitra Punia’s wedding pushed ahead due to family emergency

Actor Pavitra Punia, who was all set to tie the knot in March with a US-based businessman, will no longer be getting married in the next month. HT City has learnt that the wedding has been pushed ahead due to a family emergency, despite preparations being in full swing. Pavitra Punia

A source close to the development shares, "Pavitra is no longer getting married in March. The family has decided to push the wedding ahead by a few months due to a personal loss. While the preparations were in full swing, the family will have to adjust things."

Confirming the news, Pavitra shared the real reason behind the sudden change in plans. "Unfortunately, yes, my wedding has been postponed. I lost my nani in December last year. It was then that my family decided to move the wedding ahead by a few months," says Pavitra.

The 39-year-old adds, "The dates haven't been finalised as of yet, but nothing before August for sure, as we've delayed it for a minimum of 6 months. It was unexpected, and we're trying to cope with it."