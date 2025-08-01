Exclusive| Prasanth Varma on his two National Film Awards for Hanu-Man: It means everything

Prasanth Varma-directed Hanu-Man, starring Teja Sajja in the lead, was a small film made on a humble budget. But upon release, it turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year, springing a surprise on everyone. So much so was the success of the film, both critically and commercially, that it is being turned into a whole superhero universe of its own. Adding to its list of achievements are now two National Film Awards. Prasanth Varma on Hanuman National Film Awards

At the National Film Awards announced today, Hanu-Man bagged two honours– Best Action Direction and Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comic), and the director is over the moon with the achievement.

Reflecting on his win, Prasanth Varma shares, “It means everything. I got two National Awards for my first film as well, and then again getting two more National Awards for this film, which is commercially also a very big hit, is amazing. A film getting both money for the producers and also this kind of recognition is a very rare thing. I feel extremely humbled and proud of this.”

Insisting that it gives him more zeal to expand the superhero universe, he states, “This will definitely encourage me and give me more fuel to put in extra effort in the kind of universe that we are trying to build, and also to take this on an international scale.”

Made on a very small budget, Hanu-Man getting the award in the VFX category shows that one doesn’t need a big amount of money to get the technology right in films. Agreeing with that, Prasanth says, “Particularly, I think in VFX, if you have talented people and if you give them ample time, more than the money, you get good work. The quality mainly comes from the intention of doing a great film and giving it the best quality. It jots down to the fact that you need to have that ample time to get the quality right.”