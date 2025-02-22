Menu Explore
Teja Sajja's action-adventure Mirai avoids clash with Prabhas' The Raja Saab; film to now release on this date

ByRiya Sharma
Feb 22, 2025 12:13 PM IST

Teja Sajja's upcoming action-adventure film, Mirai postponed. Here's all you need to know about the new release date of the film.

After the success of Prasanth Varma's HanuMan in 2024, Teja Sajja is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming action-adventure film, Mirai. The film, which was originally slated for release in April this year, has been postponed, thus avoiding a clash with Prabhas' The Raja Saab. (Also Read: Teja Sajja defies gravity in new look released on his birthday from action-adventure film Mirai)

Teja Sajja's film Mirai gets a new release date.
Teja Sajja's film Mirai gets a new release date.

New release date of Mirai

On Saturday, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the new release date of Teja Sajja's film, Mirai. Sharing the film’s poster, he wrote, "Mark the date. #MIRAI August 1, 2025. The rise of #SuperYodha begins in theatres worldwide. Get ready to witness a breathtaking action-adventure on the big screen."

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on April 18, 2025, clashing at the box office with Prabhas and director Maruthi's much-anticipated horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab, which is slated for an April 10 release. However, the reason behind the postponement of Mirai is yet to be revealed.

Teja Sajja's look from Mirai

In August last year, People Media Factory, the producers of the film, shared Teja’s look from Mirai on X (formerly Twitter). They wrote, “Strap in for an adrenaline ride. The #SuperYodha is born. Team #MIRAI wishes the SUPER HERO, @tejasajja123, a very splendid birthday. Get ready to experience the Action-Adventure in cinemas on 18th APRIL 2025 ~ 2D & 3D.”

In the poster, Teja was seen as a Super Yodha, defying gravity with an intense look on his face.

About Mirai

Helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai is an action-adventure film starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, and Ritika Nayak in lead roles. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, the film's dialogues are written by Manibabu Karanam, with music composed by Gowra Hari and art direction by Nagendra Rangala. The film is now set to release in theatres on August 1, 2025.

