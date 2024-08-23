Teja Sajja defies gravity in new look released on his birthday from action-adventure film Mirai

Actor Teja Sajja has an action-adventure film lined up after the success of Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan earlier this year. On his birthday, the producers of his next film, Mirai, released a new poster, wishing him on the special day. (Also Read: Mirai glimpse: Teja Sajja plays a ‘super yodha’ out to save the world from a dark force) Tejja Sajja in a new still from his upcoming film Mirai.

Teja Sajja in Mirai

People Media Factory, the producers of the film, shared Teja’s new look from the film on X (formerly Twitter). They wrote, “Strap in for an adrenaline ride. The #SuperYodha is born. Team #MIRAI wishes the SUPER HERO, @tejasajja123 a very splendid birthday. Get ready to experience the Action-Adventure in cinemas on 18th APRIL 2025 ~ 2D & 3D.”

The poster shows him as a Super Yodha, defying gravity with an intense look on his face. He holds a blazing iron rod as objects topple down on him. Behind him is what looks like an ancient temple. But what caught everyone’s attention was the release date. While it was announced much beforehand, many realised that Prabhas and director Maruthi’s Raja Saab, which shares the same production house as Mirai, was releasing a week ahead, on April 10 next year.

One fan commented, “After one week of #TheRajaSaab?” Another wrote, “#TheRajaSaab ki #MIRAI ki 8 days mathrame gap. Prabhas movie ki long run vuntundhii prathi state lo @peoplemediafcy nuvemo rendu oke month lo announce chesav. (There’s only an 8-day gap between The Raja Saab and Mirai. Prabhas’ films have long run in theatres, why’re you releasing both films in the same month?)”

About Mirai

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, Mirai will also star Manchu Manoj and Ritika Nayak in lead roles. Karthik is also taking care of the cinematography, apart from direction and screenplay while Manibabu Karanam wrote the dialogues. Music for the film is by Gowra Hari and art direction is by Nagendra Rangala.