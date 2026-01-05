Exclusive | Rakesh Roshan denies casting Rajat Bedi as villain in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4

Around October 2025, there were strong rumors of actor Rajat Bedi being roped in for Krrish 4 to play the role of the villain surfaced online, but there was no official confirmation from the makers. Actor Rajat Bedi, who made his acting comeback with The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025) is in talks with a couple of big studios backing upcoming projects in 2026. Rajat Bedi with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

When contacted Rakesh Roshan, squashing the speculations, he tells HTCity, “The news of Rajat Bedi acting in Krrish 4 is all false. There is no truth to any rumors.”

Actor Rajat Bedi has a long and friendly association with the Roshans. The actor played a grey role in Rakesh Roshan directorial Koi…Mil Gaya that released in 2003.

About Krrish 4: A fourth instalment in the hit superhero film franchise Krrish is in the works, and Hrithik Roshan will be making his directorial debut with it. The superhero films that are a spin-off of the hit 2003 film Koi…Mil Gaya were previously directed by his dad Rakesh Roshan.

In March 2025, Rakesh posted a picture with his son on Instagram, writing, “Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!”

Currently in pre-production stage, Krrish 4 is expected to go on floors around early 2026.