After the successful OTT series Mirzapur being made into a feature film for the theatrical experience, there has been buzz for more hit Indian shows getting a big-screen go-ahead.

Inspector Avinash director Neerraj Pathak and actor Randeep Hooda in the role of the encounter specialist

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HT City has exclusively learnt that the Randeep Hooda-starrer Inspector Avinash, which had its second season release this month, will take the show to cinema halls.

Series writer-director Neerraj Pathak confirms, “Yes, we have decided to make it into a film. We are overwhelmed and humbled with the response and demand for the third season. But now, we think that taking this to the cinema for a big-screen experience to the audience will be the next step, as real-life cop Avinash Mishra ki kahani bhi badi hai aur humara (on-screen) hero (Randeep) bhi bahut bada hai!”

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{{^usCountry}} They have already started working on the script. “Avinashji has been part of several Special Task Force (STF) and Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) operations. There are several major operations and stories that can be told, like the encounter of (dread criminal) Shriprakash Shukla. So, we are working on three scripts parallely and within a fortnight will zero in on which one can go first,” says Pathak and adds, “The trio – me, Randeep and Avinash ji – have discussed the film possibility since the inception of the series and now we are excited for it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They have already started working on the script. “Avinashji has been part of several Special Task Force (STF) and Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) operations. There are several major operations and stories that can be told, like the encounter of (dread criminal) Shriprakash Shukla. So, we are working on three scripts parallely and within a fortnight will zero in on which one can go first,” says Pathak and adds, “The trio – me, Randeep and Avinash ji – have discussed the film possibility since the inception of the series and now we are excited for it.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the second season, after Shriprakash Shukla’s encounter, Randeep (who is also the show’s narrator) gives a hint with a dialogue: “Ispe to puri film banni chahiye.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the second season, after Shriprakash Shukla’s encounter, Randeep (who is also the show’s narrator) gives a hint with a dialogue: “Ispe to puri film banni chahiye.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Despite this being an OTT show, we made it a cinematic experience on a small screen and larger than life. In that period (2019) we saw big shows like Sacred Games, so we decided to make this into a series. A film was in consideration then too, but the canvas of the story and its characters – big STF team, family, politicians and criminals – was so vast that we decided to make a season-based series. Now, it’s the right time for a film before season 3,” he adds.

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The Right Yaaa Wrong (2010) and Bhaiaji Superhit! (2018) filmmaker confirms that he will return to shoot in Uttar Pradesh where it all begun.

“Avinash ji is from UP and this has been his major action ground. We have majorly shot in Lucknow and Ayodhya. In fact, the series started from Saryu River in Ayodhya where we shot the opening episode including at the Hanuman Garhi Temple for which we got special permissions. So, once the script will lock we will surely shoot in UP once again," he adds.

Besides Randeep, the series has Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajniesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Adhyan Suman, who will feature in the series, but the director hinted that new faces and characters may also be introduced for the film.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena ...Read More Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Read Less

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