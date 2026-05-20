Urvashi Rautela proves more is more at Cannes 2026 with bold sequins and tiny Judith Leiber bags worth $5000 each

Bollywood’s maximalist queen, Urvashi Rautela, has once again turned the French Riviera into her personal runway. Continuing her streak of high-octane glamour at Cannes Film Festival 2026, the actor debuted two distinct bling-heavy ensembles that prove she isn't afraid of a little (or a lot) of sparkle. Also read | Urvashi Rautela brings another ‘gandi copy’ to Cannes, wears look similar to Gigi Hadid's golden saree from NMACC 2023 Urvashi Rautela turns heads at Cannes 2026 with her extravagant fashion choices. (Instagram/ bollywoodwomencloset and bollywoodalmari)

While her gowns were masterpieces of construction, it was her high-priced accessories that will have you doing a double-take.

Urvashi Rautela's look 1 Urvashi Rautela’s first look was a masterclass in structured elegance. She stepped out in a velvet gown by Yoland Official, a label renowned for its architectural silhouettes. The floor-length black ensemble featured a plunging V-neckline that balanced the heavy embellishments. The standout feature was the shimmering silver embroidery that traced the bodice in curved, liquid-like patterns, extending over the shoulders to create a mock-caped effect.

Urvashi elevated the look with a 'dancing fish' diamond necklace from La Marquise Jewellery, featuring an intricate ombre effect, paired with matching statement earrings and a stack of silver bangles. Tucked in her hand was the crown jewel of the outfit — a Judith Leiber crystal clutch. Valued at approximately $4,995 (around ₹4.83 lakhs), the silver mini bag provided a concentrated burst of light against the deep black fabric of her gown.