Exclusive: Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle on death threats: We got spam emails…

ByMugdha Kapoor
Jan 23, 2025 01:08 PM IST

When we reached out to Remo D'Souza for a comment, his wife, Lizelle D'Souza, dismissed the reports, stating it's false. Read on

Several reports suggest that comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav, and choreographer Remo D'Souza have allegedly received death threats through an email.

Lizelle D'Souza and Remo D'Souza
When we reached out to Remo for a comment, his wife, Lizelle D'Souza, dismissed the reports, stating, “No, it’s false, nothing as such.” She further clarified, “Even we read it (in the media). We got spam emails on the company email ID regarding something else, for which we informed the cops. The cyber department is looking into it, and they also feel it’s spam.”

Lizelle went on to explain that the police are investigating the matter and assured, “There’s nothing to worry about it. If there’s anything, they (police) will look into it. I don’t know why it’s linked to this (death threats). Maybe the media has misinterpreted. It may be for someone else, and they must have clubbed things with others.”

Remo D'Souza with wife Lizelle
When asked if the spam emails contained any threats to life, Lizelle categorically responded, "No," adding, "There are certain spam emails that are going around. It must have gone to multiple people, not only one. I think it’s just been misinterpreted—some other email with this."

According to a report in ANI, an email was sent to Rajpal Yadav's email account from a person named Vishnu, who allegedly warned that Sharma, his family, his associates, and Rajpal Yadav would be killed. The email, sent on December 14, 2024, raised concerns and led to a formal complaint with Yadav's wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, filing an FIR at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai on December 17.

The Amboli Police have registered the case under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to the threat of harm. The investigation is ongoing, though the police have not yet identified the individual responsible for the malicious email.

Reportedly, Kapil Sharma also recently filed a complaint with the police. Before him, actor-singer Sugandha Mishra had also reportedly filed a similar complaint after receiving the same email.

