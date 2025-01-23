Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza get death threats from Pakistan, to get security cover from Mumbai Police

Four prominent Bollywood celebrities, including actor and comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav, choreographer Remo D'Souza, and actor-singer Sugandha Mishra have allegedly gotten death threats from Pakistan. An FIR has been filed in Mumbai, and the police is looking into the matter. (Also Read – Kamaal R Khan reacts to his feud with Mika Singh, Kapil Sharma: ‘They were thrown out’) Kapil Sharma and Rajpal Yadav get death threats.

Threat against Kapil

The email carrying the death threat states, “We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality.” The email has been signed off by the sender under the name ‘BISHNU.’

On December 14, 2024, Rajpal Yadav received an email ID Don from a man calling himself Bishnu, threatening to kill Kapil Sharma and his team as his show is being sponsored by Salman Khan. This led to immediate action, with Yadav's wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, filing a police complaint at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai.

A case under section 351 (3) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, which deals with the threat of harm, has been registered at the Amboli police station in Mumbai. Security will be provided to Kapil Sharma and his team. The Amboli police have traced the IP address to Pakistan and are seeking help from the government to correspond with Pakistan. The recepient has been asked to reply within eight hours otherwise they'd face consequences on the personal and professional front.

About Kapil, Rajpal

Kapil Sharma, known for his wit and humour, has been a beloved figure in Indian entertainment for years. He first gained widespread attention with his victory on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3 and went on to star in hit comedy shows like Comedy Circus.

However, it was the Comedy Nights with Kapil show that made him one of India's most prominent comedians. In addition to his television career, Sharma has also ventured into the film industry with roles in movies such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi, Zwigato, and Crew.

More recently, he launched 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix, which has attracted a star-studded lineup of celebrities, including Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor among others.

Meanwhile, Rajpal Yadav, known for his versatile comic roles in numerous Bollywood films, was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri among others.