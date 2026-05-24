Exclusive | SAMUK: Akshay Kumar brings India's first alien-thriller, says ‘It’s a totally new genre for me, our films..'

At a time when Al is rapidly taking over various departments of filmmaking, an upcoming Indian sci-fi thriller appears to be taking a far more ambitious route: building a terrifying alien world with the help of two Hollywood veterans associated with franchises such as Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning (2025), Venom (2018), the Alien franchise and the Predator franchise. Headlining the film is one of India's biggest action action stars.

Akshay Kumar

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HT City has exclusively learnt that the project is titled Samuk, with Akshay Kumar playing the lead role. The film is being directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Akshay Kumar, Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Ashin Shah. It also marks Akshay and Vipul's reunion after 12 years.

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Among the biggest international names attached to Samuk is Hollywood stunt coordinator Luke Tumber, a former Royal Marines Commando whose credits include Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning, Venom, No Time To Die (2021) and Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Speaking about joining the project. Tumber says. "This project represents an exciting fusion of international stunt expertise, visionary filmmaking, and authentic action cinema, and I'm proud to be part of bringing that vision to life. Together, we aim to deliver a film that combines powerful storytelling with cutting-edge live-action sequences that will resonate with audiences internationally." Tumber is also all praise for Akshay, whom he describes as "widely recognised as the Action Hero of India".

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from large-scale action, the makers are also investing heavily in creature design. The film's alien creation is being spearheaded by Academy Award-nominated creature-effects legend Alec Gillis, known for his work on the Alien franchise (Alien: Romulus: 2024), the Predator franchise, Smile 2 (2024) and Tremors (1990). Gillis reveals that Samuk will feature a practical-effects-driven monster designed specifically for the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from large-scale action, the makers are also investing heavily in creature design. The film's alien creation is being spearheaded by Academy Award-nominated creature-effects legend Alec Gillis, known for his work on the Alien franchise (Alien: Romulus: 2024), the Predator franchise, Smile 2 (2024) and Tremors (1990). Gillis reveals that Samuk will feature a practical-effects-driven monster designed specifically for the film. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Together Kanishk and I designed the title character, which is truly a unique alien horror. In an era of CGI and Al. it is gratifying that directors and audiences still value handcrafted, human-made traditional monsters," he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Together Kanishk and I designed the title character, which is truly a unique alien horror. In an era of CGI and Al. it is gratifying that directors and audiences still value handcrafted, human-made traditional monsters," he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Talking about working with Akshay, Gillis adds, "He has the physicality of Jason Statham and the likeability of Tom Cruise! My goal is to create an alien nemesis in Samuk whose energy and screen charisma equal Mr Kumar's. Defeating this new classic movie monster will not be an easy task, even for him" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about working with Akshay, Gillis adds, "He has the physicality of Jason Statham and the likeability of Tom Cruise! My goal is to create an alien nemesis in Samuk whose energy and screen charisma equal Mr Kumar's. Defeating this new classic movie monster will not be an easy task, even for him" {{/usCountry}}

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When contacted, Akshay confirms being part of the film. "Yes, I've signed this film. I found the script and subject of Samuk fascinating. Sci-fi alien horror is a totally new genre for me and also for our films. I am very excited about it," he tells HT City.

With two Hollywood veterans helping shape its action and creature world, Samuk is positioning itself as a rare Indian attempt at mounting large-scale alien horror with international ambition.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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