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Exclusive | SAMUK: Akshay Kumar brings India's first alien-thriller, says ‘It’s a totally new genre for me, our films..'

Actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming sci-film is an ambitious alien thriller titled Samuk. HT City gets you all the details.

Published on: May 24, 2026 05:32 am IST
By Rishabh Suri
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At a time when Al is rapidly taking over various departments of filmmaking, an upcoming Indian sci-fi thriller appears to be taking a far more ambitious route: building a terrifying alien world with the help of two Hollywood veterans associated with franchises such as Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning (2025), Venom (2018), the Alien franchise and the Predator franchise. Headlining the film is one of India's biggest action action stars.

Akshay Kumar

HT City has exclusively learnt that the project is titled Samuk, with Akshay Kumar playing the lead role. The film is being directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Akshay Kumar, Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Ashin Shah. It also marks Akshay and Vipul's reunion after 12 years.

Also read: Welcome To The Jungle teaser: No animals harmed, just the actors

Among the biggest international names attached to Samuk is Hollywood stunt coordinator Luke Tumber, a former Royal Marines Commando whose credits include Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning, Venom, No Time To Die (2021) and Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Speaking about joining the project. Tumber says. "This project represents an exciting fusion of international stunt expertise, visionary filmmaking, and authentic action cinema, and I'm proud to be part of bringing that vision to life. Together, we aim to deliver a film that combines powerful storytelling with cutting-edge live-action sequences that will resonate with audiences internationally." Tumber is also all praise for Akshay, whom he describes as "widely recognised as the Action Hero of India".

When contacted, Akshay confirms being part of the film. "Yes, I've signed this film. I found the script and subject of Samuk fascinating. Sci-fi alien horror is a totally new genre for me and also for our films. I am very excited about it," he tells HT City.

With two Hollywood veterans helping shape its action and creature world, Samuk is positioning itself as a rare Indian attempt at mounting large-scale alien horror with international ambition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | SAMUK: Akshay Kumar brings India's first alien-thriller, says ‘It’s a totally new genre for me, our films..'
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | SAMUK: Akshay Kumar brings India's first alien-thriller, says ‘It’s a totally new genre for me, our films..'
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