(Exclusive) Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe are married: It feels great

Sanam Puri, the lead vocalist-composer of the Indian pop rock band Sanam is a married man now. Talking to us, exclusively, after the ceremony in Nagaland, Sanam, who married his longtime girlfriend, singer Zuchobeni Tungoe, is on cloud nine. “I can’t think of a better feeling. This (getting married) is something I always wanted,” he says, adding, “The connection we have can’t be described in words. I’m excited about building my new life with her.” Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe at their wedding

The wedding was a mix of Punjabi traditions and Naga rituals. Ask if they enjoyed the cultural fusion, and Puri says, “We did! A mix of both our cultures was unique. I never dreamed of such a fun wedding. My wife, Zucho, brought this whole thing to life.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe at their wedding

He adds, “We wanted our family and friends to experience a bit of the Naga culture. So the night before our wedding, we had an intimate dinner with our closest family and friends when we saw and celebrated the Naga culture. It was preceded by the rehearsal for the wedding. So the only people there were all our dearest.”

Honeymoon can wait

We recently reported that the band is amid an ongoing India tour. Ask the singer if a honeymoon on the cards anytime soon, and he says, “My band and I are travelling for shows current as this is season time for us. My wife, being a singer herself, is very supportive. So for now, we are waiting for the season to end. We have planned a honeymoon after that.”

Puri adds that his wife has impacted him as a musician: “Zucho encourages me to make more music. She is such an amazing singer. I have been a fan of her voice from the time I heard her the first time.”

The wedding song

Sanam also released a song after his wedding today, which has been sung by his wife. "I composed this song some time back, and when Zucho and I connected online, there was an instant connect. I knew her voice would be perfect for it. In fact, she even traveled to Mumbai so we could jam on this song and see where it takes us. What's fascinating is how this song transformed my life. It led me to my soulmate, the one I want to share my entire life with. To make it even more memorable, we decided to release it on our wedding day, surrounded by our loved ones."