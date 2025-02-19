Exclusive | Sanam Teri Kasam directors break silence on sequel controversy: We wrote part two of the film…

Director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s 2016-film Sanam Teri Kasam (STK) is finally receiving the recognition it deserves with its re-release, nearly nine years after its original run in theatres. The film, which starred actors Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, has garnered attention once again, leading the directors to announce that Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is currently in the works. However, this announcement did not sit well with producer Deepak Mukut, who publicly stated that the film’s intellectual property (IP) rights belong to him and that the duo should have consulted him before making such an announcement. Deepak Mukut, Radhika Rao-Vinay Sapru

When we reached out to the directors, they were quick to clarify that there are no hard feelings between the trio. Vinay elaborated, saying, “Sanam Teri Kasam begins with a flashback. We wrote part two of the film at that time only. We wanted to go ahead with a second part, but unfortunately for whatever reason, we couldn’t. Nobody even asked for it all this while, until now. This (confusion) has been happening because of the interviews.”

He continues, “I want to put it on record once and for all: There will be another story of love and promises that will arrive on Valentine’s in 2026, but we didn’t announce a film. How can I be so selfish to announce? I love my team - my producer, my actors. Deepak is a dear friend; I had dinner with him on Monday night.”

Ask if Deepak would return to produce the sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam, Vinay confidently responds, “Why do you feel otherwise? We are a team. This journey is for all of us.”