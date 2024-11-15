Exclusive| Sania Mirza says she misses the tennis court, after retirement in 2023: But then…

Sania Mirza has a lot on her plate currently- from just being announced as the sports ambassador for Dubai, to multiple other ventures like managing her tennis academy. But amidst all this, the one day she prefers things to be quieter, is her big day. Sania Mirza

Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha deck up for friend's wedding in Turkey; Sania Mirza is there too

Turning 38 today on November 15, she tells us, “I love quiet birthdays, I am not someone who’s big on the day. My mom and I share birthdays, so we usually do a lot of things together since I was a young kid. We are in different countries on this birthday. My plans are simple- spending time with my closest friends and family. When I was younger it used to be a lot more outside the house, but I find comfort inside it now.”

Perhaps India’s biggest name when it comes to the sport of tennis, she had announced her retirement in 2023. But does the court call her back?

“Of course I miss the court, but quickly the pain in my knees hurts, and I remember why I stopped playing. But in general, I am still very much connected with the sport. Besides the competition, I really don’t feel I left it. I meet my peers quite often. Of course, being a mom is something I really love, so I am trying to spend as much time with Izhaan as possible,” says Mirza.

Her wish for this birthday is nothing much, “I wish peace and happiness around the world, that’s it really. By God’s grace... he has blessed me with a lot more in my life, more than I could have ever hoped for or dreamt of. I wish for peace, especially since there’s a lot of unrest in the world. I hope we can sort ourselves out.”