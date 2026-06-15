Exclusive | Sunny Deol: Gadar worked because the emotions were so real and relatable | 25 years of Gadar

As Gadar: Ek Prem Katha completes twenty years today, Sunny Deol shares why the film became a phenomenon despite releasing in an era without social media, instant audience reactions, or today’s marketing machinery. Looking back at his decision to take on the role, Sunny recalls being immediately drawn to the film’s narrative. Exclusive | Sunny Deol: The film worked because the emotions were so real and relatable | 25 years of Gadar

“I chose Gadar because I loved the story. Whenever a story truly connects with me, I don’t take much time to say yes. Gadar was one of those films,” he tells us, adding that he was confident audiences would embrace it, but never anticipated the scale of affection Tara Singh would receive over the years.

Reflecting on the film’s enduring appeal, Sunny feels the secret lies in its emotional authenticity and universal themes: “At its core, Gadar is a story of purity. It is a simple, honest love story that touches every human being, regardless of who they are or where they come from. I knew audiences would like it, but I never imagined it would become so deeply loved that Tara Singh would go on to feel like a member of people’s families — someone strong, emotional, lovable, and fiercely protective. For me, Gadar remains one of the greatest love stories ever told.”

Released in 2001, Gadar arrived long before social media, influencer campaigns, and instant audience feedback became integral to a film’s success. More than two decades later, Gadar 2 (2023) manages to recreate a similar frenzy at the box office, something Sunny attributes to the film’s sincerity. He says Tara Singh’s unwavering commitment to his family remains the character’s most relatable quality: “What makes Tara Singh special is that once he finds love and builds a family, that family becomes his greatest strength. And when someone tries to separate him from them, he can go to any extent to protect them. That instinct, that love, that devotion to family is something everyone understands. It is universal.”

He elaborates, “The songs became part of people’s memories. Those who heard them 25 years ago still connect with them today. They reconnect with the music, the characters, and the emotions attached to them. That’s what gives a film longevity.”

Among the many moments in the film, one scene continues to hold a special place in his heart. Recalling the sequence in which Sakina ties Tara Singh’s turban, Sunny says, “One scene that has always stayed with me is when Sakina ties the turban for Tara Singh and he tells her, ‘I won’t wear this turban. I will preserve it forever.’ There is something incredibly pure and beautiful about that moment.”

For Sunny, however, the greatest legacy of Tara Singh is not the box office success or the cultural impact of the character, but the affection he continues to receive from audiences because of it. “Love. Belief. Acknowledgement. And when people give you that kind of love and faith, it gives you tremendous strength,” he concludes.