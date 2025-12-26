Exclusive| Vicky Jain reveals details of fire at Sandeep Singh's building: He immediately called me and Ankita Lokhande

A fire broke out in Sandeep Singh’s building complex in Mumbai on Thursday night and soon reports came that the producer was unhurt as his friends Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain came to his aid. While he was in the building during the time of the fire, he remained unscathed as he was on a different floor. Sharing details of the incident, Vicky Jain talks to us. Vicky Jain with Sandeep Singh and Ankita Lokhande Along with the fire mishap, pictures of Sandeep Singh in a hospital also did rounds on social media, giving an inkling that maybe he was hurt in the fire. However, Vicky clears the confusion. “There were two things that happened simultaneously. Sandeep had his hernia surgery on December 22, and he got discharged the day before and went to his house. He lives on the 14th floor, with our office also on the same floor, and the fire incident took place yesterday on the 12th floor due to a short circuit,” he shares.

The fire was climbing from the 12th floor to the higher floors before it was controlled, but Vicky shares how a divine intervention happened for them even before the incident. “We have someone from our production live in the same building on the ninth floor. When we got Sandeep discharged and took him home, we shifted him there as due to the surgery, he couldn’t walk properly or bend down during his recovery process. If he would have been on the 14th floor, it would have been a completely different and dangerous situation,” he says. Ask him how he got to know about the fire and Vicky reveals, “When the incident happened, Sandeep immediately called me and Ankita and I rushed to him, and we took him to our house. Now the situation is better and work is going on in his building. But he is currently at our house.”