Ankita Lokhande wishes Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister on her birthday: ‘Most beautiful woman’

Actress Ankita Lokhande sent heartfelt birthday wishes to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, on Instagram. The Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actress, who met Sushant on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, dated the late actor till 2016. Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in 2021.

Ankita Lokhande’s birthday wish for Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister

Ankita Lokhande posted a photo of Shweta Singh Kirti on Instagram stories and described her as the “most beautiful woman”. “Happy birthday to (the) most beautiful woman and an amazing soul (red heart emoji) Love u Shweta di (red heart emoji) @shwetasinghkirti,” Lokhande wrote.

Ankita Lokhande called Sushant Singh Rajput's sister "an amazing soul".(Instagram/@lokhandeankita)

Shweta Singh Kirti is a spiritual mentor, an author, and a fashion designer by profession, as per her website.

Ankita Lokhande’s relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput worked together on Pavitra Rishta, a Hindi-language soap opera by Ekta Kapoor, before the launch of their movie careers. Sushant and Ankita started dating in 2010 after they met on the sets of the popular Zee TV show.

In 2016, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande broke up.

Ankita Lokhande’s marriage to Vicky Jain

A year after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021. Jain recently debuted as a film producer with Haq, which stars Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

“Worship of the goddess in the house and the presence of so many gods have given us immense peace and blessings,” Lokhande wrote after Haq’s release. “Vicky and I are standing as a team today on the path of this success,” she added.

Lokhande also said “peace and tranquillity” were the “greatest wealth” one could enjoy. “Just praying that everyone stays happy and healthy. Hail the mother goddess,” she added.

