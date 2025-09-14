Vicky Jain recounts his accident: My clothes were completely blood-soaked; Credits wife Ankita Lokhande for strength

Reality TV personality and businessman Vicky Jain, husband of actor Ankita Lokhande, is recovering after a freak accident that left his right hand badly injured and required 45 stitches and reconstructive surgery. He tells us, “One should never take life for granted.” Reality TV star Vicky Jain with wife, actor Ankita Lokhande

The incident took place on a Friday afternoon. “It was a normal day, I was lifting a glass of buttermilk when it slipped. I held it so tight that the glass shattered in my hand, brutally cutting my palm and centre finger. It was the worst accident I have had,” Vicky recalls.

Last seen in a TV reality show Laughter Chefs, Vicky says Ankita, who was sitting across the table, panicked as blood loss was severe. “Itna khoon tha that my clothes and the washroom were all blood-stained. I realised I had to stay strong or Ankita would worry even more,” he shares.

After first aid at home failed, the couple rushed to a nearby hospital. “On the way, I even tried looking for a solution on ChatGPT with my left hand, and Ankita just cried, saying ‘Isse kya hoga’,” he laughs.

Doctors confirmed multiple deep cuts, including severe tendon damage in his centre finger, which required reconstructive surgery. The procedure lasted two hours and he was kept under observation overnight.

Now home and recovering, Vicky says his hand will remain in plaster for four weeks, followed by months of therapy. Through it all, he credits Ankita for being his pillar of strength. “She took charge at the hospital and at home. My mother was in Bilaspur, so Ankita was my only support. I could see her crying, but when she told me, ‘Vicky, you’ll be okay soon,’ I felt relieved. For her, it’s all about buri nazar, she’s been running from one temple to another,” he adds