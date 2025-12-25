Mumbai housing complex fire: 40 rescued, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain help Sandeep Singh after his premises were affected

A massive fire broke out at a 23-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Andheri West area on Thursday morning (December 25). As per the latest update on PTI, the incident took place around 10 am at Sorrento Tower near Country Club on Veera Desai Road. Officials said that nearly 40 persons were rescued after the fire broke out. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain helped filmmaker Sandeep Singh after the scary incident.

More details about the fire incident

A civic official further added that 30-40 persons were rescued from the 16th-floor refuge area through the staircase, while three others, including a woman, were moved to safety from a flat on the 15th floor using breathing apparatus.

He went on to share more details about the incident, stating that the fire affected the wiring and other components in the electrical shaft between the 10th and 21st floors, routers, shoe racks and wooden furniture near the duct on various floors. It destroyed the 12th, 13th and 14th floors of the complex.

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh rescued

The 14th floor houses the premises of filmmaker Sandeep Singh, known for films such as Mary Kom, Sarbjit, Aligarh, Jhund, Savarkar, Safed and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, among others.

He had been discharged from Kokilaben Hospital earlier after undergoing hernia treatment. Actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, who are friends with Sandeep, came to his help and took him to their residence as a precautionary measure.

TellyChakkar posted a series of pictures on their Instagram account, in which Ankita and Vicky were seen with Sandeep, which seemed to be taken inside the premises of a hospital. Ankita, Vicky, and Sandeep have not shared anything about the incident on their personal Instagram accounts so far.

Meanwhile, the official reported that the fire brigade deployed at least four fire engines and other equipment, and put out the fire at 11:37 am. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.