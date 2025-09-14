Exclusive | Vidyut Jammwal: Representing Indian yog as fighter Dhalsim in Hollywood film Street Fighter is a blessing

Currently filming in Australia for the star-studded Hollywood movie Street Fighter, actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal says stepping into the shoes of gaming icon Dhalsim feels like destiny. Vidyut Jammwal with Street Fighter co-stars where is play Dhalsim (inset) “It’s as if I prepared throughout my life for this role. The Almighty has aligned everything. People wrote me off after Crakk (2024), but with blessings and manifestation, anything is possible,” he tells us from the sets.

He calls that setback a turning point that nudged him to go international: “When the film didn’t work, I went to my guruji, Dr HR Nagendra, at S-Vyasa University (Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana) in Bengaluru. He did extensive tests on me based on skills. He advised me to go international and spread yoga in a big way. Soon after, I auditioned for Street Fighter — and it turned out to be for a yogic fighter! Representing Indian yog in Hollywood is a blessing.”

Jammwal describes Dhalsim as a “a direct disciple of Lord Parashuram,” emphasising that the character is rooted in authentic Indian yogic science: “He fights not for money or fame but for a cause and for humanity.” The film, directed by Japanese-American filmmaker Kitao Sakurai, is based on Capcom’s classic Street Fighter video game series. Besides Vidyut, it features WWE star Cody Rhodes, Olivier Richters and Roman Renes, rapper Curtis Jackson ‘50 Cents’, actors Jason Mehuma, Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo and David Dastmalchian to name a few.