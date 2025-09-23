Exclusive | Writer Deepak Kingrani on his National Award win for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai: A surreal feeling

Kingrani, who received the award for penning the powerful dialogues of the directed by Apoorva Singh Karki, describes the experience as “beyond words.”

For Deepak Kingrani, the story, dialogue, and scriptwriter of the Manoj Bajpayee-led film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023), the announcement of the National Film Awards was special. The true impact of winning Best Dialogue Writing hit him only when he stood before the President and film industry stalwarts.

“It’s a surreal feeling. When you are immersed in your work, you never expect to receive such monumental recognition. It is a profoundly humbling experience, and for a writer, it leaves you speechless, which is ironic because writing is my profession!” he shares.

Reflecting on the National Award’s significance, Deepak, known for his work on projects like the series Special Ops and the film Mission Raniganj (2023), adds, “It takes time to process an honour of this stature. I have been fortunate to receive several awards for this film and other projects, but a National Award is the one you want to frame and place proudly in your drawing room. It is a recognition that stands apart.”

The occasion was made even more special by the presence of his family. He was accompanied by his mother, Kavita Kingrani, his wife, Shweta, and his daughter, Bhuvi, who had travelled all the way from Denmark to be part of the ceremony and celebrate the milestone.

“We even did a rehearsal yesterday to understand the protocol,” he revealed. “But when the ceremony actually began, the feeling was entirely different and incredibly special. To be among awardees not just from the Hindi film industry, but from all over India, and to see even the child artistes who are so inspiring, was overwhelming,” he adds.

Deepak adds that his award is the victory for the entire team of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai as “afterall its a collaborative effort”.