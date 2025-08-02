Exclusive | National Films Awards add extra responsibility: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai dialogue writer Deepak Kingrani

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai story-dialogue and scriptwriter Deepak Kingrani is on cloud nine as he has won the National Film Awards for penning the dialogues for the film. “The recognition adds extra responsibility to the hard work”, he says. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai dialogue writer Deepak Kingrani and a still from the film

Currently in the US for summer classes with his daughter Bhuvi (13), he says, “I was in a different time zone (New York) but was aware that the National Film Awards will be announced and well-wishers were pinning hope on the film. I was in a subway and as I got network on my phone, there was a windfall of messages and I got a feeling ki mil hi gaya hoga. I shared it with Bhuvi and we were super excited.”

The writer for Mission Raniganj (2023) and all seasons of Special Ops, adds, “Initially, the winning was not sinking and after a few minutes I couldn’t stop smiling. I called my wife, shared in my family group and then connected with the team.”

On getting the award, he says, “There is now an added responsibility but I won’t take that extra pressure and work hard as I used to. Till the final shot is taken we try to improvise in the best possible manner and that I will continue to do. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is very special as some projects come very close to your heart and mix with your experiences.”

He dedicated the win to his team. “We were expecting more awards for Manoj (Bajpayee, actor) sir, Apoorva (Singh Karki, director) and the film. So, this is for the amazing team as it’s for everyone’s exceptional work coming together, as writers alone can't do everything. This (award) is about striking the right note and chord as it’s all about the jury's decision.”

Deepak says he is not sure if this is his best work as he “always works with full honesty and good intention without differentiating the size of the work – be it Special Ops, Mission Raniganj or Bhaiyaaji.”

His last release was OTT series Special Ops 2 and next projects will be a series and a film for big production houses but he is not allowed to speak about them.