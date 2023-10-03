Film and OTT are similar and different at the same time, says Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai writer Deepak Kingrani

Deepak Kingrani feels storytelling was always his true calling, but a good education and then working in the IT sector worked in his favour. Settled in Denmark, the engineer-turned-writer of Special Ops and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai fame quit his job in 2009. Writer Deepak Kingrani on his visit to Lucknow for shoot of his next film Bhaiyaaji(Deep Saxena/HT)

“I was doing very well, but filmi keeda was always there in me. When I quit, I was earning €6,000 (around ₹5 lakh) a month and probably that’s the reason I was able to take the decision. Karta wasie bhi par tab shayad zyada mushkil hoti,” says Kingrani on the sidelines of his next film Bhaiyaaji, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, in Lucknow.

Actor Akshay Kumar, director Tinu Suresh Desai and writer Deepak Kingrani during the shoot of Mission Raniganj

Having written for both films as well as OTT, he finds both the mediums interesting. “I can’t pick one over the other. Films and OTT are similar and different at the same time. While films are more fast-paced and sharp, you have more time and multiple layers in case of a web series. The writer has an opportunity to create multiple layers and establish the characters. There is more scope of getting into creative space and minute detailing,” he adds.

His upcoming film Mission Raniganj featuring Akshay Kumar is a biopic on Jaswant Singh Gill.

The writer feels biopics connect well with the audience. “If we talk about Bandaa... or my next, these people were ordinary men who rose to a situation that made them different from others. Gill was an ordinary engineer, but his act of rescuing 65 trapped miners (in 1989) made him extraordinary. In Special Ops, the protagonist Himmat Singh’s (played by Kay Kay Menon) character is not inspired by a real-life person but by our intelligence. Audience connects with the heroism of ordinary men,” he says.

Kingrani feels that biopic will always work. “I feel more than biopics it’s about the real heroism wali stories work. You don’t see a lot of projects like Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) where the entire journey is shown. Now, it’s more about a particular incident. After all, sab kahaniyaan hi hain – biopics, true incidents or fictious stories – all are close cousins.” Is direction his next leap? “No,” says Kingrani, adding, “It’s a very tough job to lead the pack and direct a film. It needs a lot of skill, time and I am an easy-going person,” he signs off.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON